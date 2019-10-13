Slow starters
After four games, the Wild is off to its worst start in franchise history.
NHL teams without a win this season
Wild 0-4-0
Chicago 0-2-1
New Jersey 0-3-2
Goal differential
New Jersey -14
San Jose -11
Wild -11
Columbus -7
Florida -7
To open season ...
Past three Wild starts:
2019-20: No points in first four games.
2018-19: Two points in first five games.
2017-18: Two points in first five games.
