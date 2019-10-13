Slow starters

After four games, the Wild is off to its worst start in franchise history.

NHL teams without a win this season

Wild 0-4-0

Chicago 0-2-1

New Jersey 0-3-2

Goal differential

New Jersey -14

San Jose -11

Wild -11

Columbus -7

Florida -7

To open season ...

Past three Wild starts:

2019-20: No points in first four games.

2018-19: Two points in first five games.

2017-18: Two points in first five games.