The Wild started December the same way it wrapped up November: finding a way to add to its points total.

After a solid 7-2-4 showing the previous month, the Wild extended its season-long point streak to nine games by rallying for a 3-2 shootout win over the Stars Sunday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center.

This outcome also pushed the team’s point streak on home ice to nine games. The Wild is also 2-6-1 against the Central Division.

– in his 1,000th career game – delivered the decisive goal in the fourth round of the shootout. Wingers Zach Parise and Kevin Fiala also scored for the Wild in its first shootout finish of the season.

Before then, Parise tied it at 2 on the power play at 17:30 when he batted a puck out of midair into the net. This goal came after Dallas winger Blake Comeau broke a 1-1 stalemate 14:09 into the third on a five-hole shot against goalie Alex Stalock.

– a deflection by Fiala that was set up by Koivu, an assist that registered as Koivu’s 700th career point.

But before the second expired, Dallas pulled even on its own power play finish.

At 15:28, John Klingberg’s shot flew just under the bar while Stalock was screened by Stars captain Jamie Benn.

The Stars finished 1-for-3, while the Wild went 2-for-3.

Stalock racked up 26 saves, and Ben Bishop had 27 for Dallas.