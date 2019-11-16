The third period has been the Wild’s best of late, but it was a three-goal push in the second Saturday that helped the team earn a point from a 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes at Xcel Energy Center, a result that dropped the team to 4-1-2 on home ice.

Winger Andrei Svechnikov scored 1 minute, 33 seconds into the extra frame after a scoreless third period between both teams.

Despite a strong start in the opening minutes, it wasn’t long before the Wild was forced to play catch up.

Carolina’s Joel Edmundson put the visitors ahead at 3:56 of the first when his point shot deflected off Wild winger Luke Kunin’s stick en route to the back of the net.

Only 2:01 later, the Hurricanes doubled their lead when winger Brock McGinn buried a rebound.

Carolina’s Dougie Hamilton reached for the puck over the Wild’s Mats Zuccarello in the first period at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

It was the fifth time over the last six games the Wild has tripped into a 2-0 hole.

But the Wild pulled closer in each of those situations, and that was again the case.

Kunin started the comeback when he one-timed a pass from a pinching Jonas Brodin at 4:27 of the second.

At 8:50, the Hurricanes answered back when winger Warren Foegele one-timed a behind-the-net feed past goalie Devan Dubnyk.

After that, the Wild took over — going on to outshoot the Hurricanes in the period 15-7.

Winger Zach Parise scored his second goal in as many games at 15:43 when he recorded the Wild’s first shorthanded tally of the season, the only special-teams goals for either side; the Wild went 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Hurricanes were 0-for-2.

Parise was left all alone deep in the Hurricanes’ zone after a cut to the net by captain Mikko Koivu, and he put back his own rebound on his backhand after defenseman Matt Dumba sent him the puck. The assist was Dumba’s 100th of his career.

And then only 1:21 later, the Wild evened it at 3 on defenseman Carson Soucy’s first career NHL goal — a rising wrist shot.

Dubnyk finished with 24 saves. James Reimer had 32 for the Hurricanes.