Jared Spurgeon can become an unrestriced free agent next summer, but Wild general manager Paul Fenton said Friday he has talked to the veteran defenseman’s agent and wants to re-sign him, not trade him.

Spurgeon, 29, is entering the final year of a four-year, $20.75 million contract.

The NHL Draft is June 21-22 in Vancouver, and Fenton spoke to reporters Friday to talk about draft strategy.

The Wild has the No. 12 pick in the first round.

“We are going to get a very good player, doesn’t matter the position,” Fenton said. “Best player available is how I’ve done it every year.”

Captain update

Fenton said captain Mikko Koivu, whose 2018-19 season ended with knee surgery, has clearance to skate.

“I’ll let the doctors say if he’s healthy or not. The way he trains and the way he’s been progressing I believe he’ll be ready,” Fenton said.

Camp set

The Wild will have its development camp at Tria Rink in St. Paul. the week after the NHL Draft.

The camp June 25-28 will feature the team’s coaches, and coaches of the AHL Iowa Wild, working with draft picks, free agent signings and college-level players.

Practices on Tuesday and Thursday practices are open to the public, as is a 3-on-3 tournament at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 28.

Players taken in next week’s draft will attend, along with previous draft picks Nicholas Boka, Shawn Boudrias, Connor Dewar, Brandon Duhaime, Damien Giroux, Filip Johansson, Simon Johansson, Alexander Khovanov, Ivan Lodnia, Jack McBain, Bryce Misley, Jack Sadek, Dmitry Sokolov and Nick Swaney; 2019 free agent signees Mat Robson and Nico Sturm; and defenseman Fedor Gordeev, who picked up in a trade with Toronto on May 30.

The 2019 NHL draft is in Vancouver on June 21-22.

The development camp practice schedule:

Tuesday, June 25, 9:20 a.m. and 10:50 a.m.

Wednesday, June 26: 9:20 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. (closed to the public)

Thursday, June 27: 9:20 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

Friday, June. 28: 3-on-3 tournament, 6:30 p.m.