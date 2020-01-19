GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Alex Stalock, Wild: The goalie posted 26 saves for his second shutout of the season.

2. Jason Zucker, Wild: The winger had a goal and two assists.

3. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger scored a goal and set up another.

BY THE NUMBERS

3-for-3 The Wild on the power play.

13 Wild players who registered at least a point.

12 First-period hits by the Wild.

SARAH McLELLAN