STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Mikko Koivu, Wild: The captain scored twice.

2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: Had the game-winning goal and an assist to boast 14 points over his past 11 games.

3. Eric Staal, Wild: Tallied a goal and set up another.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Wild goals in the final minute of the first and second periods.

1 Goal and assist for winger Ryan Donato.

6 Points for Koivu’s line with Donato and winger Ryan Hartman.

SARAH MCLELLAN