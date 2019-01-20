Star Tribune’s Three Stars

1. Zach Parise, Wild: The winger secured his team-leading 20th goal.

2. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The rookie opened the scoring.

3. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: The goalie made 19 saves.

By The Numbers

1 Assist for center Victor Rask in his Wild debut.

2 Goals by the Wild in 1 minute, 29 seconds.

9 Seasons with 20 goals for Parise.

VideoVideo (00:43): Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the Wild's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets Saturday.