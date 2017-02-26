The Wild is acquiring Arizona Coyotes center Martin Hanzal, forward Ryan White and a 2017 fourth-round pick for its 2017 first-round pick, a 2018 second-round pick, a conditional 2019 fourth-round pick and minor-league center Grayson Downing.

According to TSN's Bob McKenzie, if the Wild wins one playoff round this year, the 2019 draft pick becomes a third-round pick. If it wins two rounds, it becomes a second-round pick.

The Coyotes, according to McKenzie, retain 50 percent of Hanzal's $3.1 million cap charge to make it work.

With the amount of prospects coming, giving up draft picks is clearly more tolerable for the Wild. Remember, Wild's young core is completely intact for awhile, so draft picks will be used as currency.

"Chuck and Brent are locked in a room. I don't know what's going on," coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Wild's hour-long practice tonight, referring to GM Chuck Fletcher and assistant GM Brent Flahr.

But, Fletcher right before he booked it from practice confirmed to me they were "waiting to find out" if the deal would be done. The trade call is taking place now.

Hanzal, 30, a solid two-way centerman whose 16 goals tie his career-high, ranks eighth in Coyotes/Jets history with 608 games played and his 313 points rank fifth since the club's relocation to Winnipeg and 14th in franchise history.

Hanzal’s 117 goals rank 13th in franchise history.

Coyotes reporter Craig Morgan sent me some quotes:

Hanzal said it was particularly hard to say goodbye to Shane Doan. "He was like a 2nd father to me. He's been helping me since Day 1"

Hanzal also noted it was hard saying goodbye to countryman Radim Vrbata, but he knows they will see each other a lot in the future. Hanzal said he has been expecting a trade for "the last 2 weeks" since the sides had not engaged in contract talks since the summer.

"It's been a good 10 years but I'm really looking forward to being in the playoffs and stepping on the ice to help Minnesota," Hanzal said.

White, 28, a rugged center and right wing, has scored seven goals and 13 points in 46 games this season with 70 penalty minutes. He has 29 goals and 29 assists in 294 career games with 433 penalty minutes. He's decent on faceoffs from the right side. I'd think he starts off playing for Jordan Schroeder.

Both Hanzal and White are set to become unrestricted free agents this summer.

I've got to think Zac Dalpe heads back to Iowa tomorrow assuming Hanzal debuts.

The trade isn't official yet, so it'll be awhile before we speak again to Fletcher and Boudreau.