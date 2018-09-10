The Wild will open training camp Friday at Xcel Energy Center, and the team will hold a practice open to the public Saturday from 9-11 a.m.

The roster for camp was also released on Monday, although the team will add players following the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich., this week.

The Wild training camp roster is here.

Players report for physicals and fitness testing Thursday.

The preseason begins with a game at Winnipeg next Monday with the first home preseason game on Sept. 20 vs. St. Louis.

Gates open for Saturday's open practice at 8:45 a.m. As part of the team's "Flood The Rink" promotion, fans can bring in portable containers (maximum three ounces) of water into a Zamboni outside Gate 1. The water will be filtered and used to make ice at Xcel Energy Center.

The Traverse City Prospects Tournament ends Tuesday.