7 p.m. at Arizona • Gila River Arena • FSN, 100.3-FM

Spike in goals is welcome sight

Preview: The Wild’s four-game road swing continues Saturday with a stop in Arizona to take on the Coyotes. Through two games on this trip, the Wild has scored nine goals — including six in third periods — while going 1-1. Goalie Devan Dubnyk is expected to start vs. the Coyotes. He made 17 saves in relief Thursday in the 6-5 loss to the Sharks.

Players to watch: Since Oct. 20, Wild F Eric Staal is tied for fourth in the NHL with 13 points. Coyotes F Conor Garland leads Arizona in goals with seven. Former Wild G Darcy Kuemper boasts a 1.82 goals-against average and .937 save percentage.

Numbers: Wild F Mats Zuccarello is in the midst of a season-high five-game point streak. F Jordan Greenway has 15 hits in his past three games. Arizona has dropped two in a row after winning eight of its previous 10.

Injury: Wild D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) is out. F Marcus Foligno (lower body) is questionable. Coyotes Ds Jason Demers (lower body) and Jordan Oesterle (upper body) are day-to-day. D Niklas Hjalmarsson (fractured fibula) and F Brad Richardson (upper body) are out.

Sarah McLellan