The White House did not respond to a request from Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley to have the American flag be lowered to half-mast in remembrance of the victims of the Capital Gazette shootings on June 28.

According to the Baltimore Sun, President Trump declined the mayor’s request, but it’s unclear whether the White House specifically rejected Buckley’s request or if the request was simply ignored.

“I’m not saying that he’s denying it, but it might not be a priority,” Buckley told The Baltimore Sun on Saturday.

Neither the Annapolis mayor’s office nor the White House responded to TheWrap for comment at the time of writing.

Buckley put in a request over the weekend to the White House after Maryland’s governor Larry Hogan ordered the state flag lowered to half-mast from Friday through sunset on Monday, and by Monday afternoon, Buckley’s request was not fulfilled.

Buckley, speaking via the Baltimore Sun on Monday afternoon, said he wanted to keep focus on the attack and called the shooting an attack on the press and freedom of speech.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed, you know? … Is there a cutoff for tragedy?” Buckley told the Baltimore Sun. “This was an attack on the press. It was an attack on freedom of speech. It’s just as important as any other tragedy.”

Trump previously ordered American flags to be lowered following shootings at Santa Fe High School in Texas and at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Five people were killed during a shooting at the offices of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, including the paper’s assistant editor Rob Hiaasen.

