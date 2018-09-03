Fresh faces

The Vikings, based on rosters after Saturday’s cuts, are among the youngest teams in the NFL. In 2016, the Vikings ranked 31st out of 32 teams with an average age of 26.6. Last year, the Vikings ranked 20th at 26.1 years.

Team Avg. age

Cincinnnati 25.2

Cleveland 25.3

Dallas 25.4

L.A. Rams 25.5

Jacksonville 25.5

Vikings 25.5

Houston 25.6

Indianapolis 25.6

Seattle 25.7

Green Bay 25.7

Philadelphia 25.7

Chicago 25.7

Kansas City 25.8

L.A. Chargers 25.8

San Francisco 25.8

Pittsburgh 25.9

Denver 26.0

Baltimore 26.0

N.Y. Jets 26.0

Tennessee 26.1

N.Y. Giants 26.1

Tampa Bay 26.1

Washington 26.2

New Orleans 26.3

Arizona 26.5

Miami 26.5

Detroit 26.6

Buffalo 26.7

Carolina 26.8

New England 26.8

Atlanta 26.9

L.A. Raiders 27.4

Source: Jimmy Kempski, PhillyVoice