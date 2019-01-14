There have been rumblings of a shortage of high school officials in numerous sports in recent years. That shortage has affected Tuesday’s basketball games.

According to a tweet sent out Sunday by the Minnehaha Academy athletics department (@RedhawksAD), Tuesday’s boys’ and girls’ games between Blake and Minnehaha Academy have been moved to Monday evening because of a shortage of officials in the metro area.

The boys’ game is at Minnehaha Academy’s north campus, the girls’ game at Blake’s Hopkins campus. Both games start at 7 p.m.

In 2015, Star Tribune reporter David La Vaque wrote about the topic: "The drop comes amid concern that sportsmanship issues are making it harder to retain and recruit people and that some younger officials have less patience for putting in the time needed to advance."

Here's that story: