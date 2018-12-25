Like so many Min­ne­so­ta fami­lies, the Ped­er­son fam­i­ly of Bloom­ing­ton made an annu­al pre-Christ­mas pil­grim­age to the down­town Min­ne­ap­olis Day­ton’s (later, Macy’s) to see San­ta, shop and share a meal at the stal­wart Oak Grill.

Lesley Ernst, one of six Ped­er­son sib­lings who shared in the de­cades-long tra­di­tion, re­called four gen­era­tions of her family tour­ing the magi­cal eighth-floor hol­i­day dio­ra­mas that brought folk­lore and fairy ta­les to life.

“I went to every sin­gle one since they start­ed,” she said, from pe­rus­ing “San­ta’s Enchant­ed Forest” as a girl in 1963, to wheel­ing a grand­daugh­ter’s stroller through the final “A Day in the Life of an Elf” in 2016.

Ernst was heart­bro­ken to learn that Macy’s was closing its downtown store in 2017.

“On the very last day they were open, I went down there one last time just to go through the store and rem­i­nisce,” she said. When she told her sis­ter, Jill Ped­er­son, that she was head­ed to the going-out-of-busi­ness sale, Ped­er­son jok­ing­ly said, “If you find one of those elves for $20, buy it for me.”

Pederson didn’t know what she was in for.

Provided
Lesley Ernst unpacked her Macy’s clearance sale purchase at her sister’s house in Rush City.

When Ernst ar­rived at Macy’s, only one floor of mer­chan­dise re­mained.

“I walked in and the first thing I saw was these bunk beds with elves in them,” she re­called.

A Christ­mas mira­cle! Then, she looked at the tag: $900. She looked again. The original prices had been dras­ti­cal­ly marked down.

“I found a clerk and said, ‘What does this $30 pay for?’ ” Ernst re­mem­bered. “And he said, ‘The whole bed with both the elves and the motor,’ and I said, ‘I’ll take it.’ ”

The store was clos­ing in a mat­ter of hours, so Ernst hast­i­ly dis­as­sem­bled the bed and crammed it and the elves into her Cam­ry. Then, she drove to her sister’s home in Rush City, Minn., where the two spent the bet­ter part of the day fix­ing and re­as­sem­bling the bed.

They named the animatronic elf Candy (she’s clutch­ing a can­dy cane) and the sta­tion­ar­y one Jas­per and start­ed mak­ing up stor­ies a­bout the elves’ pre­fer­ences and antics, as if they were more than wood-and-plas­ter dolls. Ernst even set the elves’ sto­ry to mu­sic and made a YouTube vid­e­o.

The sis­ters say they have “joint cus­to­dy” of the elves, though they live with Ped­er­son — in the front win­dow of her living room dur­ing the hol­i­day sea­son, bunk­ing in her bed­room the rest of the year. The Christmas characters have become such a fixture that a few of Ped­erson’s el­der­ly neigh­bors have ad­opt­ed them as sur­ro­gate grandchildren, making them hand-sewn quilts.

As an over-the-road truck­er, Ped­er­son is often away from home. So Ernst likes to surprise her by stopping by Ped­er­son’s house and re­deco­rat­ing the elves. She’s access­or­ized them with plas­tic eggs for East­er, be­decked them in pa­tri­ot­ic colors for the July 4th holiday, sur­round­ed them with a sum­mer­y beach scene of sand pails, fins and swim gog­gles.

“She’s clean­ing her base­ment out and deco­rat­ing the elves,” Ped­er­son joked.

Ped­er­son only turns Candy on when she’s showing a visitor how she turns in her bunk bed. (She’s afraid of wear­ing out the animatronic motor or start­ing the house on fire.) And she’s con­sid­er­ing mak­ing a free-stand­ing glass house to dis­play the elves out­doors year-round.

“It was def­i­nite­ly an im­pulse pur­chase, but I have no re­grets,” Ernst said. “We have more fun mak­ing up stor­ies a­bout them.”

The sis­ters have start­ed a Face­book page for Candy and Jas­per, in case oth­er eighth-floor fig­ures want to “con­nect.” Per­haps a fam­i­ly re­un­ion is in ord­er?

Ped­er­son’s and Ernst’s oth­er sib­lings definitely won’t be host­ing. Their wel­come of the elves was rath­er tep­id.

“They rolled their eyes and said, ‘Don’t bring them to the cab­in. Don’t bring them to our house. That’s kind of creepy. You guys are crazy.’ ” Ernst re­called. “But Jill and I are like-mind­ed — we love our elves. Yeah, they creep peo­ple out, but we don’t care.”

Characters everywhere

The Day­ton’s/Macy’s hol­i­day dis­plays were among the larg­est in the coun­try, at­tract­ing rough­ly a half-mil­lion peo­ple an­nu­al­ly. Af­ter the store called it quits, a luck­y sub­set of in­sti­tu­tions and pri­vate col­lec­tors (including Ernst and Ped­er­son) picked up piec­es of be­loved local hol­i­day his­to­ry.

While some of the almost life-size char­ac­ters are on dis­play around the Twin Cities and at Duluth’s Bentleyville light display, oth­ers re­main stashed in stor­age, await­ing the op­por­tu­ni­ty to de­light local chil­dren — as well as adults.

From a­mong the bal­let dan­cers, car­ol­ers, rein­deer and rats, curators from the Min­ne­so­ta His­tori­cal So­ci­e­ty selected three char­ac­ters with cross-generational ap­peal: Pi­no­cchi­o, Cin­der­el­la, and Har­ry Pot­ter’s Pro­f. Se­ver­us Snape. They’re currently in stor­age, on view for those who take a tour, gen­er­al­ly re­served for mem­bers.

Hennepin The­atre Trust, the non­prof­it own­ers of three down­town Min­ne­ap­olis theaters, got 38 characters, plus mis­cel­la­ne­ous wigs, clothes, hands and feet. (The trust plans to display them but es­ti­mates it will take a­bout $15,000 to re­fur­bish them.)

After the in­sti­tu­tions made their picks, assisted by some of the artists who had worked on the shows, the re­main­ing fig­ures went out on Macy’s clear­ance-sale floor.

Matt Dunn, a ma­gi­cian who owns Scream Town, the Hal­low­een at­trac­tion in Chaska, bought a doz­en of the fig­ures he re­mem­bered from child­hood. Last year, he dis­played a clus­ter of Cin­der­el­la fig­ures in a store-win­dow-size case out­side his Plymouth home.

This year, he and his neigh­bor, who sets up el­abo­rate holiday light and mu­sic dis­plays, mer­ged their col­lec­tions. Their joint display can be viewed at 4130 Ju­neau Lane N., Chaska, through Dec. 28.

Bill Ewald, an­oth­er longtime fan of the eighth-floor shows, re­called spend­ing hours as a kid try­ing to fig­ure out what made the char­ac­ters move. When they went up for sale, Ewald took pity on the mis­fits.

“I saw a col­lec­tion of piec­es that need­ed a lot of re­pair, in terms of motors, miss­ing arms, hands, ears, ant­lers, feet, and I thought, ‘Gosh, those piec­es are going to end up scrapped’ so I gath­ered as many of those as I could in a cou­ple of trips and hauled them home to a pa­tient wife,” he re­called.

Mo­ti­vated to pre­serve a piece of Min­ne­ap­olis his­to­ry, and by an ap­pre­ci­a­tion for the “tre­men­dous serv­ice” Day­ton’s pro­vid­ed the city with its free ex­hib­its, Ewald set to work re­fur­bish­ing seven elves and Pranc­er the Rein­deer. He installed new motors and built re­place­ment parts; his wife sewed new cloth­ing. The elaborate scene is now on display in the front win­dow of his Minne­tris­ta home.

Every week­day morn­ing, when the bus to a near­by mid­dle school pass­es by, the driv­er slows down so the kids can take a peek. Dog walk­ers and wreath-sell­ers ask if they can come in­side for a bet­ter look. A visit­ing wa­ter heat­er re­pair­man took photos.

“I put it to­gether to hu­mor the chil­dren, but it’s the adults who are get­ting a kick out of it,” Ewald said.

 

 