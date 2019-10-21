• The Edmonton Oilers have been one of the most dynamic, high-scoring success stories of the season so far. The Wild … has not. If Minnesota is going to take advantage at all of an early-year regrouping at home, Tuesday against Edmonton is an opportunity to change perceptions. At the very least, it could be a glimpse at the fruits of a major rebuilding project.

• The Timberwolves showed a dedication in the preseason to taking high-efficiency shots from either close range or beyond the three-point line. But that style will take some getting used to, and it remains to be seen if the team's current personnel is suited to play that way. We'll get our first real look Wednesday when Minnesota opens the regular season at Brooklyn.

• The Vikings have an excellent chance to carry momentum into the second half of the season when they wrap up the first half against a significantly flawed Washington squad Thursday. And you, Vikings fans, have an actual reason to watch "Thursday Night Football" (instead of just habit/boredom) combined with an opportunity to plan something outdoors on Sunday.

• Minnesota Duluth is the two-time defending men's hockey national champion, but so far this season the ice has been choppy. The Bulldogs were swept this past weekend by Wisconsin — meaning they're either going to be vulnerable, ticked off or a little bit of both when they face the Gophers in a home-and-away series starting Friday in Minneapolis.

• Maryland turned some heads by scoring 142 combined points in its first two games this season. Since then, though, the Terrapins are just 1-4, with their lone win coming over Rutgers. Can the Gophers football team run its record to 8-0 with a win over Maryland on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium? The opportunity certainly is presenting itself.