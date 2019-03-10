What’s next for Gophers men's basketball ...

Next key moment: The Big Ten tournament.

Big Dance? Seems likely, but the Gophers (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten) can save themselves a nervous Selection Sunday by winning at least their first conference tournament game to get to 20 wins.

Season so far: The Gophers were 12-2 when they left Madison, Wis., with an upset victory over the Badgers. The ups and downs of a rugged Big Ten season turned mostly all down when the Gophers lost seven of their last 10 games, including six of seven in February. A victory at Northwestern and a Senior Night upset of No. 11 Purdue put them back on the good side of the bubble, according to most bracket projections. Still, Richard Pitino has been defending his team’s subpar NET ranking and efficiency numbers all season. Why leave any doubts with another loss?