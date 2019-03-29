A driver who ignored a road-closed sign and drove through rushing floodwaters touched off a lifesaving rescue Thursday in western Minnesota.

Deputies from the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office donned cold water rescue suits and used an inflatable raft to retrieve the male driver and his female passenger after their vehicle was swept off a country road and pushed into a farm field.

With water rising fast, deputies rushed to the scene in Garfield Township just before 4 p.m. and found the man standing on the top of the vehicle and a woman sitting on the door. Deputies, with help from the Madison Fire Department and Madison Ambulance, were able to pull the motorists to safety.

“Everyone involved in the rescue did an excellent job of helping keep a bad situation from getting worse,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “This is a good reminder if there is water going over a roadway, please don’t drive through it.”

It is illegal in Minnesota to drive around barricades and signs indicating a road is closed. Violators can face a fine of up to $1,000 or 90 days in jail.

It was not immediately clear if the driver would be fined or forced to pay the costs for the rescue.

This week, the Minnesota Department of Transportation released a video showing the power of a swift current. The agency used a drone to fly over a half-mile segment of flooded Hwy. 93 near Le Sueur. With the video, the agency warned motorists not to drive into flooded areas.

“Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling,” MnDOT said in its warning. “A foot of water will float many vehicles. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles, including sport utility vehicles and pickups.”