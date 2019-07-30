West St. Paul police have arrested two men in connection with the July 9 fatal shooting of Lawrence Renfro.

A 19-year-old Little Canada man and a 22-year-old Oakdale man were arrested early Tuesday morning and booked into the Dakota County jail, where they’re awaiting second-degree murder charges. The Star Tribune does not typically name those who have yet be formally charged.

Renfro died of multiple gunshot wounds in his unit at the Oakdale Terrace Apartments complex earlier this month. A friend who came over to visit found Renfro fatally wounded and called 911.

Few other details have been released about the case.