CHANHASSEN

FEB. 12

Assault. Two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl were cited for assault in the 7600 block of Century Court.

EDINA

FEB. 1

Theft. A 55-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for theft after he was caught stealing herbal supplements at Whole Foods, 7401 France Av. S.

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP

FEB. 9

Underage consumption. A 17-year-old Waconia girl was cited for underage drinking and driving and underage consumption, and a 17-year-old Eden Prairie girl was cited for underage consumption, following a traffic stop at Highway 5 and Parley Lake Road.

MAPLE GROVE

FEB. 1

Theft. A handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 13700 block of Timber Crest Drive.

MEDINA

FEB. 5

Disorderly conduct. A 24-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Hamel Road.

MINNETRISTA

FEB. 4

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a loose dog killing a chicken on County Road 26. The dog's owner was cited for allowing his dog to roam at large.

FEB. 8

Drugs. A 20-year-old Minnetrista man was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after he was stopped for speeding on W. County Road 110.

FEB. 10

Burglary. Two shotguns and an electronic gaming system were stolen from a home on Kennedy Memorial Drive. A door had been kicked in to gain entrance to the home.

RICHFIELD

FEB. 10

Assault. Officers responded to a report of a possible domestic incident in the 900 block of W. 66th Street. They arrested a 26-year-old Richfield man for assault with a dangerous weapon and terroristic threats.

FEB. 11

Robbery. A 20-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for robbery in the 6500 block of Penn Avenue S.

FEB. 12

Weapon. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 6200 block of Pleasant Avenue S. They found a loaded handgun and marijuana in the back seat of a vehicle, and arrested a 24-year-old man for possession of a firearm by a felon and an 18-year-old man for having an open bottle of alcohol in a vehicle.

Disturbance. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1000 block of E. 77th Street. They arrested a 28-year-old St. Paul man for property damage and driving a vehicle after cancellation of his license.

WACONIA

FEB. 3

Underage consumption. A 16-year-old Cologne girl was cited for underage drinking and driving and underage consumption, and a 17-year-old St. Bonifacius girl was cited for underage consumption, following a traffic stop at Heather Lane and County Road 10.

FEB. 7

Drugs. A 17-year-old Mound boy was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of Main Street W.

WATERTOWN

FEB. 7

Theft. A 16-year-old Howard Lake boy was cited for theft in the 1000 block of Highway 25 NW.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.