Heat and humidity might not be the only thing that makes drivers hot this weekend. Another 15-mile shut down of Interstate 35W through Minneapolis and Roseville might, too.

MnDOT will complete a resurfacing project between County Road C and NE. 4th Street that it started last weekend while work south of downtown includes the demolition of the 40th Street pedestrian and bicycle bridge.

The bridge will not reopen until 2020. A big reason for that is that “new bridge piers cannot begin until several stages of temporary traffic lanes on I-35W are completed below the bridge,” said MnDOT spokesman Kevin Walker.

But as the 40th Street bridge shuts down, the MnDOT was to have opened the newly reconstructed 38th Street bridge on Friday. The bridge has been closed since early March.

Not far away the Uptown Art Fair takes over streets in the vicinity of Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue Saturday and Sunday while the Powderhorn Art Fair will draw traffic to south Minneapolis.

Detours will be in place in northeast Minneapolis for another edition of Open Streets from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Affected streets include Central Avenue, 22nd Avenue, Monroe Street and E. Hennepin Avenue. On the sports scene, the Loons play at 7 p.m. Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium and Twins games at Target Field Saturday and Sunday at Target Field.

Here is your weekend road construction roundup:

Minneapolis

1. Interstate 35W: Until 5 a.m. Monday, both northbound will be closed between Crosstown Hwy. 62 and Interstate 694. Southbound will be open from I-694 to County Road C, and closed from County Road C to 46th Street. Hwy. 280 will be open between Larpenteur and University avenues, but closed north of Larpenteur and south of University. No access from westbound Hwy. 36 to southbound Hwy. 280.

2. Interstate 94: Reduced to two lanes between Chicago and Portland Avenues.

3. Penn Avenue N.: Closed from 23rd to Lowry avenues and 35th to Dowling avenues.

4. Hennepin Avenue S.: Closed from 31st to 36th streets.

5. NE. Broadway Street: Closed from Stinson Boulevard to Industrial Boulevard until fall.

St. Paul

6. Wabasha Street: Closed from Plato Boulevard to Cesar Chavez Street. Kellogg Boulevard westbound closed between 7th Street and Washington Street.

7. Hwy. 149/Smith Avenue: The High Bridge over the Mississippi River is closed until December.

East Metro

8. Hwy. 95 in Afton: Closed both directions between Bailey Road and 70th Street until Sept. 7.

North Metro

9. I-35 in Forest Lake: Northbound reduced to two lane from Hwy. 97 to Hwy. 8. Southbound periodic lane reductions.

10. Hwy. 10 in Elk River: Reduced to one lane in both directions between Waco Street and Upland Avenue.

11. Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake: Southbound down to one lane at 187th Avenue NE.

12. Hwy. 169 in Champlin: Single lane traffic in both directions between Hwy. 610 and East Hayden Lake Road.

South Metro

13. Hwy. 50 in Farmington: Single lane with flaggers between Hwy. 3 and Hwy. 52.

14. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed in both directions from County Road 26 to 60th Street.

15. 66th Street in Richfield: Closed to through traffic between Humboldt and Portland avenues S. Ramps to and from I-35W closed.

West Metro

16. Hwy. 41 in Chaska: Closed in both directions from Hundertmark Road and Pioneer Trail until Sept. 3. Lane closures between Hwys. 7 and 5.

17. Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie: Closed from Charlson Road and Spring Road.

18. Hwy. 62 in Minnetonka: Single lane in both directions from I-494 to Shady Oak Road.

19. Hwy. 55 in Rockford: Closed in both directions between Rockford and Buffalo.

20. Hwy. 7 in St. Louis Park: Single lane in both directions between Shady Oak Road and Louisiana Avenue.

21. Hwy. 5 in Chanhassen: Alternating lane closures manned by flaggers between County Road 11 and Hwy. 41.