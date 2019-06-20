The Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to close both directions of Interstate 35W north of downtown Minneapolis from Friday night to Monday morning, setting up potential traffic jams on a busy summer weekend.

The I-35W closure and other construction projects may ensnare drivers going to the Minnesota Street Rod Association’s Back to the 50s Weekend at the State Fairgrounds. Road work may also test the patience of motorists going to other big traffic-generating events, including Pride Weekend events in downtown Minneapolis, the Twin Cities Jazz Festival in downtown St. Paul and the inaugural Summer Skolstice concert series at the Vikings’ TCO Stadium in Eagan.

Here are some of the major projects this weekend:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Both directions closed between I-94 and Hwy. 280 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. South of downtown, reduced to two southbound lanes between I-94 and 43rd Street and two northbound lanes plus a MnPass lane up to 31st Street, then a third general traffic lane to 3rd Street. Ramps closed from southbound I-35W to 46th Street, northbound I-35W to westbound I-94 and eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W.

2. Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street: Hennepin Avenue is a single lane in each direction from 7th and 12th streets. Eighth Street is closed from Hennepin Avenue and 2nd Avenue S.

East metro

3. I-94 in Oakdale and Woodbury: Ramps from westbound I-94 to southbound Interstate 494 and southbound Interstate 694 to eastbound I-94 closed.

4. I-494 in South St. Paul and Woodbury: Westbound I-494 is reduced to two lanes from Bailey Road and Hwy. 61 and three lanes between Hwy. 61 to 7th Avenue. Eastbound will be down to two lanes from 7th Avenue and Hwy. 61.

5. Hwy. 120/Century Avenue in North St. Paul: Closed between Holloway Avenue to County Road B until June 28.

6. Hwy. 244 in Mahtomedi: Closed between Birchwood Road and Old Wildwood Road until Monday.

7. Hwy. 95 in Denmark Township: Both directions closed between County Road 22 and Hwy. 61.

North metro

8. I-35W from Roseville to Lino Lakes: Lane reductions in both directions between County Road E2 in Arden Hills and Hwy. 10 in Mounds View. Additional periodic lane closures between Hwy. 36 in Rose­ville and Sunset Avenue in Lino Lakes. Ramp from southbound I-35W to County Road I closed through November.

9. I-35W and I-35 in Columbus and Forest Lake: Northbound I-35W reduced to a single lane approaching the I-35W/I-35E split until fall. Lane closures in both directions between the split and Hwy. 8.

10. Hwy. 10 in Mounds View: Eastbound reduced to a single lane between I-35W to County Road 96.

11. Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center: Single lane in both directions from 49th Avenue and to about 55th Avenue.

South metro

12. France Avenue in Edina: Bridge over Hwy. 62 closed until mid-July. Ramps to and from eastbound Hwy. 62 and France Avenue are open.

13. I-35W in Bloomington and Burnsville: Lane restrictions in both directions from 106th Street and Cliff Road.

14. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed between 60th Street and County Road 26.

15. Hwy. 3 in Rosemount and Eagan: Single lane in both directions between Hwy. 149 and 170th Street from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Flaggers will be stopping traffic at intersections and driveways.

16. Hwy. 13 in Prior Lake: Closed in both directions from Vergus Avenue and Marschall Road through midday Friday.

West metro

17. Rockford Road in Ply­mouth: Ramps from Rockford Road to northbound I-494 and southbound I-494 to Rockford Road closed.

18. Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie: Closed between Hwy. 101 and Spring Road.