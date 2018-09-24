bulldozed by bills

Things could not have gone much worse for the Vikings. Entering with one of the best home records in the NFL since coming to U.S. Bank Stadium, they ended the day with one of their worst losses, and were nearly shut out at home for the first time since 1962. The Vikings must pick themselves up pretty quickly with a Thursday night road game against the Rams.

MANO-A-MANO

Vikings LT Riley Reiff vs. Bills DE Jerry Hughes

WHO WON?

Maybe it wasn't the featured matchup coming into the game, but it quickly became so when Hughes kept Reiff on his heels.

Hughes

PLAY OF THE GAME

UP AND OVER

Perhaps this is the season of the rookie quarterback. Add Josh Allen to the list of those playing like veterans. Hurdling a linebacker in midfield is probably not a veteran move, but Allen's athleticism was on display when he went airborne to clear Anthony Barr and pick up a first down.

THE QUOTE

"I have not lost faith in this football team, but it just shows you that every week is a new week."

— Vikings' Mike Zimmer