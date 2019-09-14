We already saw one road team win this week when the Bucs went to Carolina as 6 1/2-point underdogs and beat the Panthers and Cam Newton’s clearly-less-than-100-percent throwing shoulder.

Four road teams won last week with Baltimore and Kansas City scoring 59 and 40 points during a couple of leisurely strolls in Florida.

Oddsmakers are predicting more smiles for road teams this week as eight are favored Sunday and Monday. Three other home teams are favored by fewer than the traditional three points attached to home teams. One of those is Green Bay, a 2 1/2-point favorite against the Vikings.

New England is favored by 19 in Miami, where the Tankins, er, Dolphins were nipped by the Ravens 59-10 last week. K.C. is a road favorite again this week (minus-7 at Oakland), while the humiliated Browns got bumped up to 6 1/2-point road favorites with Jets quarterback Sam Darnold out of Monday night’s game because of mono.

Here are this week’s picks:

Vikings plus-2 1/2 at Packers: Vikings 27, Packers 24.

The Vikings will run the ball better, rush the passer better and, oh what the heck, even make a field goal. (Warning: No. 12 still plays for the green and gold).

Chargers minus-1 1/2 at Lions: Chargers by 3

Cardinals plus-13 at Ravens: Ravens by 7

Cowboys minus-6 at Redskins: Cowboys by 7

Seahawks plus-3 1/2 at Steelers: Seahawks by 3

Jaguars plus-9 at Texans: Texans by 7

49ers plus-1 at Bengals: 49ers by 3

Patriots plus-19 at Dolphins: Patriots by 10

Colts plus-3 1/2 at Titans: Titans by 7

Chiefs minus-7 at Raiders: Chiefs by 10

Saints plus-1 1/2 at Rams: Rams by 3

Bears minus-2 at Broncos: Broncos by 3

Eagles minus-2 at Falcons: Eagles by 7

Browns minus-6 1/2 at Jets: Browns by 3

UPSET SPECIAL

Bills minus-2 at Giants: Giants 19, Bills 16. Last week: Panthers 27, Rams 24. Result: Rams 30, Panthers 27. Record: 0-1.

Overall record: 11-5. Against the spread: 7-8.