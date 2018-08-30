TWIN RECAP

Impact player

Taylor Rogers, Twins

Faced the heart of the Cleveland lineup and had little problem, allowing only one baserunner in his first two-inning stint since July.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Runs allowed by Kohl Stewart, the same number he’s given up in each of his four career starts

405 Estimated distance, in feet, of Willains Astudillo’s first career home run

109 Runs scored by Francisco Lindor this season, most by any major leaguer

UP NEXT

The Twins, who will send Jake Odorizzi to the mound, can win the season series over Cleveland with a victory.

PHIL MILLER