GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Martin Perez, Twins
The lefthander pitched eight shutout innings, giving up four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.
BY THE NUMBERS
15 Pitches fouled off against Perez.
465 In feet, the estimated distance of Jonathan Schoop’s home run.
ON DECK
Jose Berrios will look to change his fortunes against the Astros. He’s 1-3 with a 8.36 ERA in his career against them.
Twins
Twins
Twins
Twins
