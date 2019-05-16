Forest Lake, the No. 2 ranked team in Class 4A softball, shut out Roseville 6-0 on Wednesday afternoon.

Claire Bakkestuen led the Rangers to victory with a complete game. She had nine strikeouts and gave up four hits and three walks. At the plate, she had two hits with an RBI.

Lindsey Johnson, Bailey Dunaski and Grace Frechette also had two hits for Forest Lake.

Gabrielle Kopp had two hits for the Raiders. Gabby Spencer struck out six in the circle for Roseville.

The Rangers (17-2) are on an eight-game winning streak. They close out the regular season against Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday.

Park Center 8, Totino-Grace 7: The Pirates were up 6-0 after two innings, but the Eagles took a 7-6 lead in the top of the fifth. Park Center answered with a two-run bottom half of that inning to get the victory. Ellie Mankowski had two hits, including a double, and two RBI for the Pirates. Nia Richter added two more hits with an RBI. Amaya Davis and Hannah Gray both had a hit, stole one base and scored a run for the Eagles.

Bloomington Jefferson 5, Cooper 3: Jacey Defries went 4-for-4 with two RBI to lead the Jaguars. Payton Hanson added two more hits and knocked in another run. Lauren Giesen had 11 strikeouts. Olivia Adams went 2-for-3 for the Hawks.

North St. Paul 9, Tartan 0: Selena Rodriguez went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI to lead the Polars. Salena Jeanson added a double and an RBI. Ashton Putzier earned the win with a complete game.

Baseball

Hopkins 6, Minnetonka 5: The Royals’ three-run bottom of the sixth inning was the difference. Joey Hurth had two RBI on one hit for Hopkins. Wyatt Nelson had two hits and an RBI. Sean Arnal had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Skippers.

Eagan 7, Rosemount 5: Aidan Byrne and William Martin each had three RBI for the Wildcats. Byrne had two hits and Martin had one. Jake Ratzlaff went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and a stolen base for the Irish.

Stillwater 5, East Ridge 0: Drew Gilbert struck out 12 for the top-ranked Ponies as they shut out the Raptors. He also helped his own cause with an RBI double in the third inning. Three of Stillwater’s runs came on either wild pitches or throwing errors. The win secured the Ponies’ third straight Suburban East Conference title.

Roseville 12, White Bear Lake 1: Andrew Devine had three hits, including two doubles, and five RBI to lead the Raiders. Trent Schoeberl went 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Bears.

Staff reports