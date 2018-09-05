An update to an earlier post: MnDOT has called off Wednesday's closure so all lanes will remain open overnight.

On Thursday, both directions of I-94 between I-394 and I-35W will close to allow crews to lay a bridge deck and wash the Lowry Hill Tunnel. Closures will run from 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday.

Here is the original post

Night owls who use Interstate 94 in downtown Minneapolis will have to take the long way around the Lowry Hill Tunnel the next three nights.

On Wednesday, MnDOT will close the westbound lanes of I-94 from I-35W to I-394 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday.

On Thursday and Friday, the eastbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. both nights.

When the lanes are closed, drivers will be directed to use the detour route of I-35W to Crosstown Hwy. 62 to Hwy. 100.