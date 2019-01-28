What’s ahead for this week? Just in case you’re one of the few who haven’t heard: cold. Extreme, three-pairs-of-socks cold with the possibility of three straight days below zero.

And, what does that have to do with high school sports? Well, Gov. Tim Walz has already gone on record as saying he’ll explore the possibility of closing schools because of dangerously cold temperatures, as Gov. Mark Dayton did in 2014 and Gov. Arne Carlson did in 1994. And closing schools means postponing games.

So, go ahead and make plans to attend a sporting event this week. Just be aware that those plans might change.

Playoffs nearing

The end of January means the postseason section tournaments are almost upon us. For most girls’ hockey teams, the regular season concludes the coming weekend, with a handful of games carrying over into early next week. Section playoffs begin in the first week in January. Same goes for Alpine and Nordic skiing, which hold section meets next week.

Girls’ basketball

Tuesday

• Chaska (No. 7, 4A) at Wayzata (No. 2, 4A). Wayzata needs to guard against looking past the dangerous Hawks.

Also: Farmington (No. 4, 4A) at Lakeville North, 7 p.m.; Roseville (No. 9, 4A) at Stillwater (No. 3, 4A), 7 p.m.

Friday

• Wayzata (No. 2, 4A) at Hopkins (No. 1, 4A), 7:15 p.m. The first of two Lake Conference showdowns between top two team in the state, both undefeated, in a span of a three weeks.

Girls’ hockey

Tuesday

• Blake (No. 1, 2A) at Forest Lake (No. 3, 2A), 7 p.m.: Forest Lake’s only loss this season was to Edina. The Rangers give up 1.5 goals per game, Blake scores almost six.

Friday

• Andover (No. 4, 2A) at Blake (No. 1, 2A), 7:30 p.m. Consecutive games against top-five teams for the Bears.

Boys’ hockey

Tuesday

• Blaine (No. 4, 2A) at White Bear Lake (No. 6, 2A), 7 p.m.

Thursday

• Hill-Murray (No. 9, 2A) at St. Thomas Academy (No. 7, 2A), 7 p.m.

Saturday

• Eden Prairie (No. 8, 2A) at Minnetonka (No. 1, 2A), 7 p.m.

• Maple Grove (No. 5, 2A) at Andover (No. 2, 2A), 2 p.m.

Boys’ basketball

Tuesday

• Hopkins (No. 1, 4A) at DeLaSalle (No. 1, 3A), 7 p.m.

• East Ridge (No. 4, 4A) at Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 p.m.

Friday

• Wayzata (No. 9, 4A) at Hopkins, 5:30 p.m.

• Prior Lake (No. 2, 4A) at Shakopee (No. 6, 4A), 7 p.m.