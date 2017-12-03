A large water main break in Oakdale has caused a giant sink hole on Interstate 694, closing traffic in both directions, authorities said late Sunday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said there "will be water issues" for residents and others in Oakdale.

Two miles of the interstate is shut down northbound and southbound between 10th and 34th streets, the Sheriff's Office said.

