One tradition of the Masters is less live TV coverage than other major golf tournaments. Friday's second-round telecast doesn't begin until 2 p.m. on ESPN.

But you can watch live video of the tournament from Augusta National on the web.

Click here for links to coverage of featured groups, Amen Corner and the 15th and 16th holes. Video provided by CBS sports.

In addition, you can click here for a course map and see who's playing on a given hole at any time.

The tournament leaderboard and tee times are here.