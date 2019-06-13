The state lacrosse tournament semifinals are Thursday afternoon. Click on the links below for live video of all four matches, as well as other information to follow the tournament.

The boys' semifinals have Eden Prairie playing Prior Lake at 3 p.m. and Benilde-St. Margaret's playing St. Thomas Academy at 5 p.m.

The girls' semifinals have Breck School playing Prior Lake at 3 p.m. and Lakeville North playing Eden Prairie at 5 p.m.

Video is provided by Prep Spotlight TV.

You can watch the matches here.

Game reports, a complete tournament schedule and other news is on the Star Tribune lacrosse hub.

Social media updates from Star Tribune staff and others are on our high school Live Blog.

Read about Quentin Matsui of Eden Prairie, the Star Tribune's metro boys' lacrosse player of the year.

Read about Kacie Riggs of Eden Prairie, the Star Tribune's metro girls' lacrosse player of the year.