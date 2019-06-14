The state baseball semifinals in Class 3A, 2A and 1A starts at noon today. Click here for the links to watch the games live.



You can watch the games here.

Here's the schedule:

Class 3A:

Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Monticello, noon

St. Thomas Academy vs. Austin, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A:

Duluth Marshall vs. Paynesville, noon

Minnehaha Academy vs. St. Peter at 2:30.

Class 1A:

BOLD vs. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at noon

New York Mills vs. Sacred Heart at 2:30 p.m.

Class 4A quarterfinals are today at CHS Field but not being webcast. That schedule is here.

Video is provided by Prep Spotlight TV.

Game reports, the complete tournament schedule and other news is on the Star Tribune baseball hub.

Social media updates from Star Tribune staff and others are on our high school Live Blog.