Friday's slate on state football semifinals includes five games, featuring Coon Rapids vs. Chaska in Class 5A at 2 p.m. and Wayzata vs. Lakeville South in 6A to close out the action.

Here's today's schedule of games.

9 a.m.: Mountain Lake Area vs Win-E-Mac (9 man)

11:30 a.m.: Barnseville vs. Caledonia (2A)

2 p.m.: Coon Rapids vs. Chaska (5A)

JALEN SUGGS (1) of SMB was chased by Alex Nelson of Hutchinson in the first quarter. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • cgonzalez@startribune.com – Minneapolis,
Jalen Suggs' third TD pass of game edges Hutchinson 22-16 in battle of 4A unbeatens

4:30 p.m.: Rocori vs. Winona (4A)

7 p.m.: Lakeville South vs. Wayzata (6A)

Game times are approximate.

