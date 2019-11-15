Friday's slate on state football semifinals includes five games, featuring Coon Rapids vs. Chaska in Class 5A at 2 p.m. and Wayzata vs. Lakeville South in 6A to close out the action.



9 a.m.: Mountain Lake Area vs Win-E-Mac (9 man)

11:30 a.m.: Barnseville vs. Caledonia (2A)

2 p.m.: Coon Rapids vs. Chaska (5A)

4:30 p.m.: Rocori vs. Winona (4A)

7 p.m.: Lakeville South vs. Wayzata (6A)

Game times are approximate.

