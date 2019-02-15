The Twins this morning have officially announced contract extensions for shortstop Jorge Polanco and outfielder Max Kepler, two of a handful of young core players the organization would like to secure for seasons to come.
A 9 a.m. press conference from Fort Myers has been schedule and you can watch it by clicking here or on the photo below.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins betting on long-term value by locking up Polanco, Kepler
It's a lot of money, but it's less, perhaps substantially less, than they would earn if they continue to progress as they have to date.
Twins
Live now: Watch Twins press conference on Kepler, Polanco signings here
Twins officials will discuss the signing of shortstop Jorge Polance and right fielder Max Kepler to multi-year contracts. You can watch it here.
Twins
Twins officially announce Polanco and Kepler deals; press conference to come
The Twins would like to sign other young players to contract extensions, but Polanco and Kepler are the first.
Gophers
Missouri's Cunningham helps upset No. 5 Mississippi St 75-67
Sophie Cunningham's scored a whole lot of points in her college career — more than 2,000 of them after Thursday night — but the senior knows when it's time to give up the ball.
Wolves
Silver opens All-Star weekend, eyes high-tech future of game
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has opened the annual All-Star Technology Summit by touting the "smart jersey of the future."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.