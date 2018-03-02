More from Star Tribune
Global stocks keep dropping as Trump talks up "trade war"
A global sell-off in stocks came back around to the United States on Friday after President Donald Trump doubled down on "trade war" talk. The Standard & Poor's 500 fell sharply at the start of trading, before paring its losses by midday, and the index is now down for the year even though it just had its best January in two decades.
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
Two people who weren't students were fatally shot at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, prompting officials to put the campus on lockdown as police searched for a 19-year-old suspect described as armed and dangerous, officials said.
Severed head found in bag at Louisiana wildlife refuge
A severed head has been found in a plastic bag on the side of a road at a Louisiana wildlife refuge.
The Latest: Airlines cancel East Coast flights due to winds
The Latest on a major late-winter storm pounding the East Coast (all times local):
The Latest: Georgia governor signs bill used to punish Delta
The Latest on Georgia lawmakers' decision to punish Delta Air Lines for cutting ties with the National Rifle Association (all times local):