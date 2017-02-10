Monthly temperatures in the Twin Cities have been running above normal for 17 straight months, and a burst of warmth moving in for the weekend and continuing into next week is likely to keep that streak going.

Thermometers on Friday in the Twin Cities will flirt with a record high, but will likely fall just short of the 49 degrees recorded on Feb. 10, 1877, said Tony Zaleski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

The springlike warmth may have Minnesotans shedding parkas, hats and gloves in favor of “lighter jackets” said Zaleski. Winds gusting between 10 and 15 miles per hour will still leave a chill in the air, but nothing like the arctic air that sent the mercury below zero earlier this week.

“It’s like a flip on the East Coast that saw 60 degrees then was hit with a big snowstorm [and cold],” he said.

Any remaining snowpack in places such as Redwood Falls, Madison and Fairmont, is expected to vanish under 50-degree temperatures predicted for Friday across southern and southwestern Minnesota. Above freezing temperatures are expected all the way to the Canadian border, he said.

Friday’s temperatures in the Twin Cities will be well above the average high of 27 degrees and lows of 11 degrees, and readings in the 30s and 40s will hang around at least through late next week, Zaleski said.

Winter is not finished, he said, but sustained cold snaps are “definitely behind us,” Zaleski said. Temperatures may occasionally dip to near zero over the next month, but “unless we get some snow, the odds of that are pretty slim.”

Outside of a chance of rain and snow on Saturday night, little precipitation is expected for the next seven days, the weather service said.

According to Kenny Blumenfeld at the Minnesota DNR’s state Climatology Office, the current streak of 17 above normal months is unprecedented in the Twin Cities. The next closest streak was 16 months in 2011-2012, and 15 months in 2005-2006 and 1920-1921. However, he said, the historical warm spell from February 1930 to through September 1932 was the most impressive on record with 21 of those 33 months being warmer than average.

The climatology office also said that only five of the past 32 months have been below normal in the Twin Cities (going back to June of 2014). The last time there was a streak of 10 or more months with below normal temperatures in the Twin Cities was in 1964-1965.

Saturday calls for a high near 40. Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s Sunday them rebound to 41 on Monday. Highs in the 30s are forecast for Tuesday through Thursday under sunny to partly sunny conditions.