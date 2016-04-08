Walleye rules for Mille Lacs • All walleyes caught on Mille Lacs must be released immediately.

• Live bait allowed.

• Hooking mortality counts against state allotment.

• 2016 allotment set at 28,600 pounds.

• Night closure starting May 16, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• DNR to further study hooking mortality assumptions.