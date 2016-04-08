Walleye rules for Mille Lacs • All walleyes caught on Mille Lacs must be released immediately.
• Live bait allowed.
• Hooking mortality counts against state allotment.
• 2016 allotment set at 28,600 pounds.
• Night closure starting May 16, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• DNR to further study hooking mortality assumptions.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
1 shot, 1 arrested on Fond du Lac reservation
One man was shot and a suspect was arrested after a shooting on a northern Minnesota Indian reservation.
State + Local
State relocates adoption event planned at Fort Snelling amid outcry from Minnesota Indian groups
Director of one Indian nonprofit called the initial plans "grossly insensitive."
Duluth
Fond du Lac Ojibwe School on lockdown after report of shooting near the tribal center
Cloquet Police advising everyone to stay away.
Curious Minnesota
Are roundabouts really safer than traditional intersections?
With only about 5,000 roundabouts on the nation's roads — making them still somewhat uncommon — it's natural for drivers to initially be confused.
National
Wisconsin students walk out to protest racial slur firing
Students at a Wisconsin high school are skipping class to protest the firing of a black security guard who was fired for repeating a racial slur while telling a student not to call him that word.