Gallery: A family of Canada geese walked through the exhibit, meant to resemble an abandoned farm in the Australian outback, Friday at the Minnesota Zoo's newest exhibit "Kangaroo Crossing."

Gallery: A sign warning of crocodiles sat on a fence overlooking a small pond that will eventually have faux crocodiles in it Friday at the Minnesota Zoo's newest exhibit "Kangaroo Crossing."

Gallery: A Bennett's wallaby joey poked it's head from the pouch of it's mother Friday at the Minnesota Zoo's newest exhibit "Kangaroo Crossing."

Gallery: A red kangaroo roamed around it's enclosure Friday at the Minnesota Zoo's newest exhibit "Kangaroo Crossing."

Gallery: Zoo staff watched as a young red kangaroo stripped bark from a small tree just off the path Friday at the Minnesota Zoo's newest exhibit "Kangaroo Crossing."

Gallery: A red kangaroo bounded through it's enclosure Friday at the Minnesota Zoo's newest exhibit "Kangaroo Crossing."

Gallery: Assistant curator Jim Sanford watched a red kangaroo as it ate grass just off the path Friday at the Minnesota Zoo's newest exhibit "Kangaroo Crossing."

Gallery: A model section of Australia's famed rabbit-proof fence sat with a sign explaining it's significance to visitors Friday at the Minnesota Zoo's newest exhibit "Kangaroo Crossing."

Gallery: A young red kangaroo looked back as guests and zoo staff walked the path Friday at the Minnesota Zoo's newest exhibit "Kangaroo Crossing."

Gallery: A broken down vehicle, the start of the exhibit's narrative, was there to greet guests Friday at the Minnesota Zoo's newest exhibit "Kangaroo Crossing."

Gallery: A young red kangaroo stripped bark from a small tree just off the path Friday at the Minnesota Zoo's newest exhibit "Kangaroo Crossing."

Gallery: Guests watched from outside the Minnesota Zoo's newest exhibit "Kangaroo Crossing" Friday before it's official opening on Saturday.

Gallery: A pair of red kangaroos box with each other Friday at the Minnesota Zoo's newest exhibit "Kangaroo Crossing."

Gallery: A red kangaroo munches on some leaves Friday at the Minnesota Zoo's newest exhibit "Kangaroo Crossing."

Beyond a set of large wooden doors, kangaroos graze, wrestle and nap inches from their human observers.

There are no barriers here limiting interaction. At the Minnesota Zoo’s Kangaroo Crossing, a seasonal exhibit opening Saturday, visitors are allowed to walk freely among red kangaroos, wallabies — and their joeys.

The experience begins outside a stalled Dodge M37, a retired military vehicle refurbished to look like a safari truck, where guests are instructed by radio to examine their surroundings.

“It sets you up to explore,” said Nicki Matson, an interpretive program developer who designed the exhibit. “We want people to experience the outback while they’re Up North.”

Guests are asked to remain on a winding path, as wildlife hop along beside them or rest nearby. When he’s in the mood, a young male kangaroo named Blue Kardashian will strike a pose for his admirers, then nap the rest of the day.

In total, 18 kangaroos and 18 smaller wallabies — as well as nearly a dozen joeys nursing in pouches — will roam the 5-acre parcel in Apple Valley, meant to emulate the Land Down Under. A herd of emus strut in an enclosure next door.

Minnesota Zoo director John Frawley called the exhibit a “Midwest ‘must-see’ this summer.”

The best time to see animals playing? Marsupials tend to be more active in the morning and toward dusk, said Jim Sanford, assistant curator for the exhibit.

“They aren’t terribly scared of humans,” Sanford said. “People think it’s fun and unique because it’s a total curveball from what they typically see in zoos.”

Those willing to splurge $100 each on a backstage pass get to help zookeepers feed the animals and do some behind-the-scenes chores.

Even the zoo’s snacks have evolved to incorporate an Australian Outback theme.

Boomerangs now adorn the Walkabout Grill — formerly Russia’s Grizzy Coast Cafe — with offerings like Aussie burgers ($5.99), shrimp on the barbie ($12.99) or Croquettes, a funky take on French fries ($3.49).

The experience, which is included in zoo admission, runs along the outdoor Northern Trail. It will remain open through Labor Day.

“This is another gold star for the zoo,” Sanford said.













