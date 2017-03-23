The Ultimate Minnesota Beer Bracket: Ale-ite Eight

The people have spoken, the matchups are set and voting for this latest dog-eat-dog round — the Ale-ite Eight — begins now.

Here’s what you do:

* Take a look at the new matchups in our updated bracket, which you can download here. Carefully consult the bracket you’ve printed out and pinned up in your cubicle, hidden behind a calendar in case your boss walks by. Did you miss some matchups? Those are the breaks. They don’t call it March Madness for nothing. But try to limit yourself to one thrown pencil. Remind yourself that you, common beer drinker, can affect the next round. Plan your votes accordingly.

* Using the form below, go through each matchup, pick your faves and submit. Yell ‘Booyah!’ and throw another pencil, this time in victory.

* Don’t email me! That’s not how voting is happening anymore. Seriously, if you email me your answers again, I’m going to forward them to Bed Bath & Beyond and Patagonia and you’ll have that spam flooding your inbox for life. This will be a thrice daily reminder to you to learn how to follow instructions.

* Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 24. We'll post the results Sunday evening.

* Drink lots of beer and pace over the weekend while we tally up your Ale-ite Eight votes and get yourself in game shape for Monday, when Foamy Four voting begins.

Now cast your votes!