The Vikings and Packers face each other Sunday in Green Bay, the earliest date the two teams will play in a decade.

They haven't played this early since 2008, when the Tarvaris Jackson-led Vikings went into Lambeau Field … and lost 24-19 to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sept. 8.

The teams have played in September only once since then — two years ago, in Sam Bradford's debut, when the Vikings defeated the Packers 17-14 in what was also the first regular-season game in U.S. Bank Stadium history.

Of particular note is the change from recent years in how soon the Vikings travel to Green Bay. Each of the past three seasons, the Vikings' regular-season game at Lambeau Field has come on Dec. 23 or later, setting the stage for frigid conditions.

It's early, but the forecast for Green Bay next Sunday is 74 degrees and sunny.

