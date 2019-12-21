The Rivalry

There has been no shortage of drama in the Vikings-Packers rivalry. The 2010s started with Brett Favre vs. Aaron Rodgers and will end with a high-stakes Monday night battle. So far, the border rivals have met 20 times this decade, including one playoff game (January 2013). A look back:

To date: The Packers won the decade, holding a 12-6-2 edge so far. Two ties — weird, right?

Close ones: Eleven of the first 20 games had a margin of victory of one possession or less, including the last three.

Streaks: The Packers started the decade with a five-game winning streak, and they won in September to prevent a five-game winless streak (0-3-1).

Cheesy scores: Green Bay has scored 526 points on the Vikings (26.3 per game), and Minnesota has answered with 393 (19.6).

The games

Sept. 15, 2019 Packers 21, Vikings 16

Nov. 25, 2018 Vikings 24, Packers 17

Sept. 16, 2018 Vikings 29, Packers 29 (OT)

Dec. 23, 2017 Vikings 16, Packers 0

Oct. 15, 2017 Vikings 23, Packers 10

Dec. 24, 2016 Packers 38, Vikings 25

Sept. 18, 2016 Vikings 17, Packers 14

Jan. 3, 2016 Vikings 20, Packers 13

Nov. 22, 2015 Packers 30, Vikings 13

Nov. 23, 2014 Packers 24, Vikings 21

Oct. 2, 2014 Packers 42, Vikings 10

Nov. 24, 2013 Vikings 26, Packers 26 (OT)

Oct. 27, 2013 Packers 44, Vikings 31

Jan. 5, 2013* Packers 24, Vikings 10

Dec. 30, 2012 Vikings 37, Packers 34

Dec. 2, 2012 Packers 23, Vikings 14

Nov. 14, 2011 Packers 45, Vikings 7

Oct. 23, 2011 Packers 33, Vikings 27

Nov. 21, 2010 Packers 31, Vikings 3

Oct. 24, 2010 Packers 28, Vikings 24

11 games at Lambeau, 4 at Metrodome, 3 at U.S. Bank and 2 at TCF Bank

* Playoff game