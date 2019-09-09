The Vikings received big performances from players on offense and defense in their season-opening victory.  Dalvin Cook, Anthony Barr and others shared their postgame thoughts.

 

It was a great start: Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who scored two touchdowns, was happy with the tone set by the Vikings in their season-opening victory. VideoVideo 01:54
Passing on the passing game: Kirk Cousins threw only 10 passes against Atlanta, which was a surprise that may not be repeated again this season. VideoVideo 05:20
Aggressive defense was key: Cornerback Xavier Rhodes was pleased with the play calling on defense in Minnesota's 28-12 win over Atlanta. VideoVideo 02:20
The defense was great: Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph joked about a run heavy game and credits special teams for field placement. VideoVideo 02:48
We were hungry: Vikings safety Anthony Harris had two interceptions and recovered a fumble, which helped boost Minnesota to a 28-12 victory in the home opener. VideoVideo 01:52
Turnovers sparked the triumph: Wide receiver Adam Thielen has d touchdown in Minnesota's home opener against Atlanta in the 28-12 victory, but says there's a lot of work to do looking forward. VideoVideo 02:48
This is home: Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr says the Vikings defense was able to sustain an aggressive style against the Falcons, holding them scoreless until the fourth quarter. VideoVideo 01:28