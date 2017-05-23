Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater joined his teammates on the field at Winter Park today for the start of OTAs and he participated in passing drills, according to video released on the team’s official website.
It is believed that this was the first time that Bridgewater was on the field with his teammates since suffering a major knee injury last August.
While it is unclear what Bridgewater’s practice participation says about his ongoing comeback attempt, the fact that he was dropping back and pivoting to make passes today is obviously an encouraging sign.
We’ll have more on the site in a bit. In the meantime, here’s the video:
Hey Teddy! https://t.co/5oYidcHyWQ pic.twitter.com/IxRQgbwuIa— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 23, 2017
