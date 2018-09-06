After performing the “Minneapolis Miracle” last season, Stefon Diggs is as good an ambassador as we have in Minnesota. And the Vikings receiver delivers in this new video from Bleacher Report in which he names his favorite spots for eating and shopping in the Twin Cities.

Here is his 60-second take on where he hangs when he’s not scoring touchdowns:

Smaaash at Mall of America

He digs the virtual reality arcade and the go-karts because, he says, “I’m kind of a nerd, so what?”

Piff

Diggs knows how to dress so when he needs his latest streetwear fix he goes to this shop on Como Avenue.

Young Joni

The Viking is in strong agreement with our food critic, naming the northeast Minneapolis restaurant his “favorite.” (We called it restaurant of the year in 2017.) Another reason why it might be his fave: the restaurant’s back bar has a drink named after him, “The Minneapolis Miracle.” Unfortunately, we’re not sure if this one is still offered because the bar just debuted its new fall drink menu. Pretty sure, Diggs can get it whenever he wants, though.