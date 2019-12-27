SIXTH-SEED SCENARIOS

The Vikings will be the sixth seed for the NFC playoffs and will play one of four teams, depending on the results of three games Sunday: Green Bay at Detroit, New Orleans at Carolina and San Francisco at Seattle:

at New Orleans

• 49ers and Packers win, OR

• Saints and Packers lose

at Green Bay

• Packers lose and Saints win

at Seattle

• Seahawks and Packers win

at San Francisco

• Saints and Packers win and 49ers tie