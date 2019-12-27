SIXTH-SEED SCENARIOS
The Vikings will be the sixth seed for the NFC playoffs and will play one of four teams, depending on the results of three games Sunday: Green Bay at Detroit, New Orleans at Carolina and San Francisco at Seattle:
at New Orleans
• 49ers and Packers win, OR
• Saints and Packers lose
at Green Bay
• Packers lose and Saints win
at Seattle
• Seahawks and Packers win
at San Francisco
• Saints and Packers win and 49ers tie
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
It's hard to fully trust Kirk Cousins in the playoffs
ON THE NFL: The erratic side of the Vikings quarterback hurts confidence.
Vikings
Mark Craig's NFL Week 17 story lines
Titans need win and they're inOakland, Pittsburgh and Tennessee are fighting for the AFC's sixth seed. Tennessee is the only one that doesn't need help…
Gophers
Gophers in good hands at quarterback with Tanner Morgan
Kirk Ciarrocca, architect of the Gophers offense, has moved on, but whomever P.J. Fleck picks as his next offensive coordinator will inherit a ready-to-roll outfit.…
Vikings
Drew Brees of Saints is the most trustworthy among quarterbacks in NFC playoffs
Five of the NFC's six playoff teams are set. The NFC East champion, which will get the fourth seed, will be Philadelphia (8-7) or Dallas…
Vikings
Mark Craig goes beyond NFL Week 17
BY THE NUMBERS Drew Brees' record completion rate (75.3%)Saints quarterback Drew Brees is on pace to break the single-season completion percentage record for the third…