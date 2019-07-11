The Vikings say a limited number of single-game tickets will go on sale Thursday, July 18 at 10 a.m. CT.
They are the only direct way remaining to attend a 2019 Vikings home game, with season tickets sold out and a waiting list exceeding 1,500 people. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through Ticketmaster.
Single-game tickets for two preseason games start at $20 for Aug. 18 against the Seahawks (7 p.m.) and Aug. 24 against the Cardinals (12 p.m.).
Tickets for regular-season games will cost at least $62, up from a minimum of $58 last season.
