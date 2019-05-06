Last weekend’s tryouts led to at least one player signing with the Vikings on Monday.

The Vikings signed former Rutgers cornerback Isaiah Wharton following a three-day rookie minicamp in which Wharton was among more than 30 players participating on a tryout basis.

Wharton (6-0, 200 pounds) is the 10th cornerback on the Vikings roster. However, he was listed as a ‘defensive back’ on the minicamp roster, indicating he could see a varied role. He started 48 consecutive games for Rutgers after he was a two-star recruit out of Kissimmee, Fla.

With Wharton, the Vikings roster now has the max 90 players.

The Vikings also signed cornerback Kris Boyd, a seventh-round pick, to his four-year rookie contract on Sunday, the team announced. Boyd is the 10th of 12 draftees to sign his contract, leaving only top pick Garrett Bradbury and seventh-round long snapper Austin Cutting unsigned.