The Vikingsdidn’t let another ex-Packers player walk out after a visit as former first-round pick Datone Jones signed with Minnesota on Tuesday.

Jones, 26, crosses the border in the NFC North rivalry after his free agency visit at Winter Park spanning Monday night and Tuesday. His one-year deal is reportedly worth $3.75 million.

The Vikings list the 6-foot-4-inch Jones as a defensive end, a year after he transitioned to outside linebacker for Green Bay. He’s listed at 285 pounds on the Vikings roster and could compete at multiple spots along the defensive line. Jones recorded nine sacks, seven pass deflections and an interception in four seasons in Green Bay.

Jones, drafted 26th overall in 2013, is the Vikings’ first defensive signing of free agency, joining offensive tackles Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers.The Vikings retained all major contributors from last year’s defensive line with only No. 4 defensive end Justin Trattou reaching free agency.

The parade of ex-Packers through Winter Park will continue as tight end Jared Cook is reportedly set for a visit this week. Running back Eddie Lacy visited Minnesota last weekend before signing in Seattle on Tuesday.