The Vikings have a former Gophers player on the roster once again.

Former Gophers tight end Nate Wozniak, who went undrafted in 2018 and transitioned to offensive tackle with the Saints, signed with the Vikings on Sunday, the team announced. He spent last season on the Saints practice squad before he was released on Wednesday.

Guard Tyler Catalina, who was claimed off waivers on Aug. 1, was waived to open a roster spot.

Wozniak, listed 6-foot-10 and 302 pounds, joins the preseason 90-man roster as the Vikings deal with injuries to two tackles. However, optimism was expressed by head coach Mike Zimmer last week that ailments with Brian O’Neill (arm) and Aviante Collins (leg) were “short-term.” Both sat out Friday’s preseason-opening win in New Orleans.

Wozniak had 28 catches for 314 yards during four seasons for the University of Minnesota.