The Vikings added a fifth quarterback to the roster in ex-Gopher Mitch Leidner on Sunday.

Leidner joins less than two weeks before all NFL rosters must be cut from 90 to 53 players. Quarterbacks Sam Bradford, Case Keenum and Taylor Heinicke played without apparent injury against the Seahawks on Friday night. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The Vikings have two more preseason games against the 49ers on Aug. 27 and Dolphins on Aug. 31.

Leidner, 23, went undrafted this spring and tried out for the Ravens in Baltimore. The Lakeville South product had a 24-17 record for the Gophers with 7,287 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

Linebacker Darnell Sankey was waived.